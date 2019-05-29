The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that they conducted an enforcement operation in several places and seized 10Ten personal mobility devices (PMDs) after the officers noticed that the riders were flaunting LTA rules.

The operation, which was carried out last week, took place at Woodlands, Admiralty, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang and Marsiling. Singapore Police Force and the National Parks Board also provided their assistance to conduct some of the operations.

As per LTA, around 80 officers were deployed to conduct this operation. The riders of PMDs were found breaking the rules which include over speeding, riding non-compliant PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs). Some of the offenders were also caught for riding PMDs on the road and PABs on footpaths.

On Monday, May 27 LTA stated in a Facebook post that the officers detected 16 offences and seized 10 PMDs on Saturday night, May 25.

LTA stated that to accord more rider responsibility and ensure the safety of pedestrians and other users on public paths, the following rules have to be observed.

1. Ridding on Public Paths

Watch your speed and go slow around others.

Check that your lights, brakes and tyres are in good working condition before setting off.

Check the height of your handlebars and seat on the bicycle to ensure that you have full control of the device when coming to a sudden stop in an emergency.

Keep both hands on the handlebars. Signal your attention to change course or make a turn ahead of time.

Ride on bicycle crossings when available.

Keep a safe distance from other path users especially when overtaking to avoid a collision.

Avoid projecting your device lights into the face of another device rider or of a pedestrian when riding.

Keep left on paths unless when overtaking.

Slow down when approaching bus stops and/or intersections of public paths.

Walk your device in crowded areas.

Gently alert others before overtaking.

Always give way to pedestrians.

Ride on shared paths when available.

Park your devices at designated parking places such as bicycle racks and yellow boxes.

2. Cycling on Roads

Always ride as close as practicable to the left-hand edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake you safely. Keep a straight course and avoid sudden swerves.

Always use bicycle lanes when available.