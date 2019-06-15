The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is continuing its enforcement operations to track down the offenders who are still breaking the road safety rules even during the bad weather and as a part of it, officers have detected 63 offences related to PMDs at several places in the past few days.

LTA stated that 63 offenders, specifically Personal Mobility Device (PMD) owners, who broke the rules of using the devices have been identified. Two PMD users have been held for speeding more than 30 km/h limit on public paths with their non-compliant PMDs and seized the devices.

It should be noted that the maximum motorised device speed is capped at 25 km/h on public paths and 10 km/h on footpaths.

The recent operation was conducted at Pang Sua Park Connector, Choa Chu Kang, Tanjong Rhu and Bukit Batok. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and National Parks Board (NParks) also provided their assistance to track down the offenders and seize the PMDs.

In a Facebook post, LTA stated that "We will continue to #KeepOurEyesOnYou. Remember to #RideSafe and let's do our part to keep our paths safe for all. #SaferTogether."

A few days ago, LTA officers conducted a similar operation and detected 23 offences related to PMDs and seized a total of 14 devices.

The rules under Active Mobility Act state that PMDs are not allowed on roads and it is also important that these devices must meet specifications such as a maximum weight of 20 kg as well as a top speed limit of 25 km/h.

Registration for e-scooter has started earlier this year and people should complete the registration process by June 30 that costs S$30, stated LTA. The owner of the PMDs should be above the age of 16.

The law also states that if any rider uses a non-LTA approved e-scooter/PMD, then he or she can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to three months. Penalties may be doubled in terms of repeat offenders.

In case of over speeding the e-scooter/ PMD riders could face a fine up to $1,000 and/or jailed up to three months, while for the repeat offenders the penalties may be doubled.

It is also important to remember that e-scooter/PMD riders who ride dangerously can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to six months.