Lovers of the Red Sky Episode 11 Recap, Episode 12 Spoilers, and How to Watch

Lovers of the Red Sky episode 11 featured the secret team-up between Grand Prince Juhyang and Ha Ram. It also focussed on the struggles of Hong Cheon Ki and Grand Prince Yangmyung. Ho Ryeong also made a brief appearance in the chapter to make things clear to the divine painter. Things started getting heated up in the palace. The upcoming episode could feature the consequences.

The historical fantasy romance drama will be back with a new episode on Tuesday. It will feature a secret meeting between Ha Ram and Prince Juhyang. The grand prince will urge the scholar to hand over the demon to him. The scholar himself doesn't know how to get rid of Ma Wang. But Prince Juhyang may not believe the scholar. He may think that Ha Ram is doing it on purpose.

Before getting into the details of this chapter, here is a quick recap of episode 11.

Lovers of the Red Sky Episode 11 Recap

The chapter began by featuring the arrest of Ha Ram. Cheon Ki could not believe her eyes when Prince Yangmyung sent her lover behind bars. She felt weak and suffered from fever. It took some time for her to recover. After her recovery, she went to the palace to complete the portrait. She told her friends that it was the only way she could help Ha Ram. Though her friends tried to stop her, they could not do so.

Cheon Ki worked hard on the painting and completed the rough sketch. King Seongjo could not believe his eyes when he saw his late father's portrait. He approved the first draft. The painter worked hard on it and completed the first draft. In the meantime, Ha Ram sent a secret message to Prince Juhyang. He also tried to find a way to stop his lover from completing the late King's portrait.

A Shocking Truth

After completing the first draft, Cheon Ki waited for the King's approval. While the King was checking the portrait, Prince Yangmyung brought Yoo Si Saeng to check if the painting had any divine powers. She quickly found out that the picture had no divine powers. It was because of the disturbed mind of the painter. Prince Yang Myung understood that it was because of Ha Ram. He requested the painter to stop thinking about her lover while doing her work.

However, the painter told Prince Yang Myung that she would like to meet Ha Ram as soon as possible. Since Prince Yang Myung did not grant her wish, she forged his signature and tried to enter the prison. Although she got through the main entrance, the jailer caught her and sent her behind bars. When Prince Yang Myung came to know about it, he reached out for her help.

Prince Yang Myung allowed the painter to meet her lover. When the couple met each other, the scholar asked his lover was to stop working on the portrait. But Cheon Ki told him it was the only way she could seal the demon. So, she will complete the painting at any cost. He immediately tried to wake up Ma Wang by holding her hands.

Lovers of the Red Sky Episode 12 Spoilers and How to Watch

The upcoming episode of this SBS historical fantasy romance drama will reveal Ha Ram's move against the King. In the promo, Prince Juhyang met Ha Ram and asked him to hand over Ma Wang. He also asked the King to consider him the next heir. In the meantime, the painter asked Prince Yangmyungto help her. But he refused to release the scholar.

K-drama fans can watch the mini-series on SBS Tuesday, October 12, at 9.30 pm KST or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, and other countries, can watch the drama with subtitles online here.