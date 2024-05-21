Lovely Runner Episode 14: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Lovely Runner episode 14 will air on tvN on Tuesday (May 21) at 8:50 pm KST. It is based on a famous web novel titled Tomorrow's Best. True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun penned this time slip drama. Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon appear in the mini-series as artist Ryu Sun Jae and his devoted fan Im Sol. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The time slip drama premiered on tvN on Monday (April 8). It follows Im Sol after she decides to go back in time following the devasted death of her favorite artist. She will travel back to the year 2008 and try to save him. Will Sol succeed in her mission to protect Sun Jae is the theme of this mini-series. It stars Song Geon Hee as bassist Kim Tae Sung and Lee Seung Hyub as guitarist Baek In Hyuk.

Here is everything about Lovely Runner episode 14, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romantic comedy-drama drama will air its next episode on tvN on Tuesday (May 21) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Lovely Runner Episode 14:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

CJ ENM Studios developed the K-drama. Yoon Jong Hi and Kim Tae Yeop directed it. Previously, the time-slip drama featured the emotional reunion between Sun Jae and Sol. The viewers curiously wait to watch how the two characters will get closer to each other. The production team requested the viewers to watch the youthful chemistry between the onscreen couple.

"The best point to watch out for in Lovely Runner is the youthful chemistry between Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. The two stars will create perfect synergy and bring their respective characters to life with their passionate performances, so please tune in to see their romantic chemistry," the production team shared.