Love Island 2021 New Contestant Is Lingerie Model Kaz Kamwi; Will Sharon Gaffka Get Intimate?

Love Island has signed in a new contestant. A stunning lingerie model Kaz Kamwi, 26, has joined the reality TV show. Kamwi, who shared a video admitting that she's praying for a good man on TikTok warned off her ex-boyfriends in a hilarious clip. The new contestant of Love Island is heading to the villa in Majoroa with other 'hot singles' this weekend.

The young lingerie model took to the video-sharing platform during Coronavirus lockdown and explained that she was missing having a boyfriend. Also, Mirror revealed that she's a super fan of the reality show. She has a tendency to get 'away with the fairies' and hopes to start a family and become a mother at the age of 30.

Kamwi, who is a Birmingham City University student and an active Instagram influencer often posts fashion hauls from her favorite brands on the photo-sharing platform. She is most popular as a lingerie model. The Essex influencer is all set to romance in the Majorcan villa when Love Island 2021, an ITV2 series hits TV screens next Monday.

Love Island 2021: Full List of Contestants

While the full list of Love Island 2021 contestants is due to be revealed on Monday, there are various speculations about who will make the lineup.

Will Sharon Gaffka Have Sex in Love Island?

Kaz Kamwi's stint in the reality show comes after another hot single contestant was revealed this week. Beauty queen Sharon Gaffka is likely to take the show to the next level with her sizzling personality and hot acts. While many have been speculating Gaffka of having sex in the show, it has been revealed that she will not be following Zara Holland's lead and indulging in sex in the villa, according to reports.

Zara Holland, 25, romped with fellow Love Island contestant Alex Bowen during series two which lead to losing her "Miss Great Britain" beauty pageant title in 2016.

Love Island 2021

Love Island fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of the show as it was cancelled due to coronavirus last year. During a live on "This Morning", it was confirmed that Love Island 2021 will begin from Monday, June 28 as hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reveal the big news.

Love Island made its debut in 2015, and since then it has become one of the most popular TV shows that everyone talks about or has an opinion on, irrespective of having watched the scandalous series.