'Love Is Blind' New Episode: Is Francesca Farago Trying to Steal Damian Powers From Giannina?

If you haven't yet tuned into Netflix's Love is Blind: After the Alter, you would be surprised to learn that a new vamp has entered the show while Damian and Giannina's relationship is still sour. And this is going to make it even harder for the controversial couple to get back together.

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago and Damian Powers' so-called friend seems to be ruining Giannina's chance of getting back with the love of her life after a heartbreaking episode in which Damian broke up with her on their would-be wedding day at the alter.

In one of the After the Alter episodes, Damian weirdly invites Francesca to the Love Is Blind anniversary party despite being in a relationship with Giannina, who on seeing, the sexy Francesca realizes her chance is bleak.

During the party, Damian introduces Giannina to Francesca and they take some shots at the bar. However, the friendly conversation turns into an uncomfortable situation for Francesca, who gets questioned by Giannina about her equation with Damian Powers.

"If you guys are still figuring out, I would never try and even get in the way of anything like that on my end."

"But would you?" asks Giannina, who isn't happy with their friendship, to which Francesca replied, "If you guys weren't together in the future, I don't know, I can't say that," which imply she's interested being in a romantic relationship with Damian.

"Put yourself in my position. Like would you feel like you are fuc**d over right now?" asks Giannina but, Francesca becomes speechless, just then Damian comes to her rescue and tries to dissolve the heated conversation.

The conversation between Giannina, Damian and his so-called friend Francesca showcases the tension in their relationship. It seems they are still the same old couple who aren't yet ready to tie the knot.

Are Damian Powers and Francesca Farago Dating?

Francesca and Damian Powers were first spotted together in August 2020. Since then the two began swirling and getting cozy in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles. They were even snapped holding hands together while leaving the restaurant. However, Damian later released a statement to E! News clarifying that they were having dinner with their common attorney, Alex Ion, accompanied by few other friends as well.

"Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt to shield herself from the paparazzi as our entire group entered the car," defending his friend Francesca, Giannina's lover said further adding, "Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends."

However, Francesca's involvement with the Love is Blind star created a huge controversy because at the time Damian was still dating Giannina, who attacked Francesca on social media by posting a photo with the caption, "Stay in your lane."