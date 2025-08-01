Louisville Woman Enlisted Young Kids to Trick Former Mother-in-Law into Suffering an Allergic Reaction

A Louisville, Kentucky, woman is accused of putting her former mother-in-law's life in danger by trying to trigger serious allergic reaction and using her children to help her commit the crime.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Tiffany Gregory was arrested on several charges, including stalking, unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment.

Gregory Told the Kids They Needed to 'Run an Errand,' Asked Them to Place Bag of Crushed Bell Peppers on Ex Mother-in-Law's Front Porch

On July 7, LMPD said Gregory picked up two children, an 11-year-old and 8-year-old, and told them they needed to "run an errand" before going to the zoo.

The warrant said she told the kids to stomp on bell peppers and place the crushed peppers inside a birthday bag. Gregory then went to her ex-mother-in-law's house and told the kids to put the bag on her front porch.

According to police, Gregory knew her former mother-in-law was severely allergic to bell peppers and created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.

'You Ruined My Life. Enjoy Your Allergic Reaction B****'

The children refused so one of Gregory's friends placed the bag on the victim's car. Gregory also left a birthday card that said: "You ruined my life...Enjoy your allergic reaction B****." Police said the victim's husband later found the bag and the two children reported what happened to their mother.

The victim told police that she also once received a text from Gregory with a video attached. The suspect had apparently recorded the victim in line at Walgreens without her knowledge.

Gregory Previously Rubbed 'Pink Substance' on Car Door to Land Victim in Hospital Due to an Allergic Reaction

According to police, one of the children also said that on June 14, Gregory went to her ex-mother-in-law's house to "drop off legal paperwork." While there, she rubbed a pink substance on the driver's side door of her car.

The victim told police she saw the substance and used a napkin to wipe it away. She then woke up in the hospital where she was being treated for an allergic reaction.

Gregory is charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Gregory was also charged with second-degree stalking, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned Wednesday morning where a judge set her bond at $25,000.