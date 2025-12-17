Louisville Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Having Sexual Conversations with Her Student During Remote Learning Day

An elementary school teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, is accused of having sexual conversations with a fifth-grade student she taught.

Louisville Metro Police said Sydnee Graf, 36, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 15. Graf is a fifth-grade math teacher at Smyrna Elementary School in Jefferson County Public Schools.

According to the arrest citation, the district had a non-traditional instruction/virtual learning day on Monday. Police say screenshots and video recordings show during instruction, she discussed oral sex with the boy, who is under the age of 12.

They said Graf then went to the student's home to pick him up, and that's when she was arrested. According to police, Graf admitted to having previous explicit conversations with the boy.

During her arraignment Tuesday, the court entered a not guilty plea for Graf and kept her bond at $100,000 cash. If the bond is posted, Graf will be placed in the home incarceration program. She's scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 26.

Amanda Cooper, the school's principal, said in a letter to parents that Graf will be reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation. Cooper added that student safety is the school's top priority.