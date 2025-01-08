Louisiana's Youngest Mayor Arrested for Buying Drugs, Soliciting Prostitute

Tyrin Truong, the mayor of Bogalusa, was arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute, purchasing illegal drugs, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The arrest follows a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the Bogalusa area, led by the Louisiana State Police Narcotics/Violent Crime Task Force in collaboration with local and state agencies.

According to a press release from Louisiana State Police, the DTO was distributing controlled substances such as opioids, high-grade marijuana, THC, and MDMA.

Profits from these drug sales were allegedly used to purchase firearms, some of which were linked to violent crimes in the area. The organization also used social media platforms to facilitate drug transactions and payments.

Truong, 25, was one of several individuals arrested in the operation. All suspects were booked into the Washington Parish Jail. Truong was released on Tuesday evening after posting a bail of $150,000.

The Louisiana State Police commended the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal agencies in dismantling the drug operation. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill stated, "We have zero tolerance for wrongdoing, especially from public officials." District Attorney Collin Sims added, "We are going to continue to invest time and resources into helping the citizens of Bogalusa. We are not finished."

Truong became the youngest mayor in Louisiana -- and one of the youngest ever in the country -- when he defeated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette in 2022 at the age of 23. Truong ran partly on a platform critical of the city's police department and even suggested it could be disbanded and replaced by the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office.