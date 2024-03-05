Louisiana Woman Fatally Stabs Convicted Rapist Who Tried to Sexually Assault Her at Laundromat

A convicted sex offender was fatally stabbed by a woman after he attempted to sexually assault her in a Lacombe-area laundromat, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the 28000 block of U.S. Highway 190.

Victim Stabbed Suspect After Gaining Possession of Sharp Weapon He was Carrying

According to the press release, the deceased suspect, identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Tranchant, entered the laundromat Sunday armed with a sharp weapon and tried to sexually assault the woman who was able to fight back, gain possession of the weapon and stab Tranchant before fleeing.

Tranchant was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for unspecified injuries sustained during the attack.

"I want to compliment this brave woman on the courage and strength she showed in fighting back against her attacker and ask for prayers for her continued recovery," Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Tranchant Had Two Prior Rape Convictions

The sheriff's office said Tranchant had been convicted twice in July 2003 and May 2008 on sex crimes. He was convicted in July 2003 for Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was convicted again in May 2008 for Attempted Aggravated Rape and Aggravated Burglary. He was released from jail on those charges on December 21, 2023, and required to register as a sex offender.