Louisiana Mom Charged in Infant Daughter's Hot Car Death Years After Trying to Suffocate Another Baby

A Louisiana woman who was charged with murder after leaving her 10-month-old daughter to die in a hot car last week, was accused of abusing her infant in 2016, according to her ex-husband.

Hannah Cormier, 32, claimed she accidentally left her daughter in the car for 90 minutes on Tuesday while she was at work.

Cormier Allegedly Shoved 4-Month-Old Infant's Head into Pillow to Stop Her From Crying in 2016

She was charged with second-degree murder — and her ex-husband, Nick Ashworth, told KLFY that Cormier had shoved their 4-month-old daughter's head into a pillow to stop her from crying years before this deadly incident.

"No one ever believed me. Then the police reports were never to be found when I went to court. And then, now all of a sudden, they found them. This is pretty much helping the case," said Ashworth, who has two other children with Cormier.

"I don't love Hannah but I still have love for her because she's the mother of my two other kids with her. When I heard of the news, I was shocked," he said.

Ashworth said he is seeking to get custody of his children moving forward. "I will be speaking to detectives as well as the Department of Child and Family Services moving forward, there hasn't been a decision yet, but as far as I know, I'll gladly be going to pick up my kids whenever I get the phone call to come get your kids," Ashworth said.

Cormier's Daughter Died a Day After She was Found Unresponsive in the Hot Car

Cormier's daughter died a day after she was found in the hot car when temperatures reached 93 degrees. Jennings police chief Danny Semmes said forensic evidence recovered from Cormier's phone and surveillance footage led to criminal charges in this case. Cormier is also charged with cruelty to children. She remains jailed without bond.

Twenty-three children have died in hot cars this year, including Cormier's daughter. According to No Heat Stroke, 29 children died of vehicular heatstrokes in 2023.