Former Full House star Lori Loughlin appears to be ready for potential life in the big house. The actress and her husband are soon set to appear on trial, and she has hired a "prison expert," who teaches her proper jail etiquette, in the event that she receives a guilty verdict. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are currently facing up to 60 years in jail, and the trial is scheduled for early 2020.

Loughlin is in this predicament because of her involvement in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. She and her husband lied and claimed that their two daughters rowed crew in order to get recruited to the prestigious University of Southern California -- paying the man who came up with the illegal scheme, Rick Singer, a cool $500,000 in the process.

She was arrested -- along with fellow Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman -- in a sweeping FBI takedown, which hit headlines in March 2019.

Though Loughlin and Giannulli are pleading their innocence in court, it appears that the pair are not taking any chances and preparing for the worst.

"They realize that if they are convicted, they'll have to serve time," a source explained (via The Daily Mail). "And they're figuring out what that would look like, which includes hiring a consultant to explain prison life to them."

"The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That's not to be construed that she thinks she's going to lose her case. Lori is a planner, and she is doing what she needs to do for all contingencies."

Loughlin is aware that she might be a target when in prison

"She needs to keep a low profile if she's incarcerated," the insider added. "Obviously, she's going to stand out, because of all the publicity and because she's a star. She can't do anything about that. But she doesn't want to stand out because she's so green that she does the wrong things."

"Prison is a very different world than Hollywood," the source continued.

"Table manners are different; social interactions are different," the insider said. "Here on the outside, eye contact is a good thing. You meet someone and you shake their hands and stare them in the eyes. In prison, you might not do that. You don't want to challenge someone."

Despite possible prison time, Loughlin is still optimistic

Though Loughlin has hired a prison expert, she continues to hope "for the best." Moreover, she is hoping to "not only survive [her experience], but flourish in it."

"She is looking at this whole thing as a learning experience, and this is one more thing that she's trying to learn."

However, despite her positivity, there has been one thing to anger the Fuller House actress: her influencer daughter Olivia Jade has returned to Youtube, a move the actress has seen as a "betrayal," as previously reported by The International Business Times.