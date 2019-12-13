Actress Lori Loughlin of Full House fame is reportedly furious at her daughter Olivia Jade after the social media star took to Youtube to begin posting videos again. The former University of Southern California freshman made her return to Youtube on December 1, a full eight months after her last upload.

Though she said in the video that she could discuss the upcoming trial due to legal reasons, Olivia did say that genuinely missed filming and considered her Influenster career part of her identity. "I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I'm really passionate about. It's something I really like to do," she said to her two million subscribers.

However, returning to Youtube has apparently not gone over well with her mother. The actress specifically asked her daughter not to make any social media content until after their legal woes were over.

The former When Calls The Heart star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are about to begin their trial after being charged this part March with fraud, money laundering, and bribery. The two infamously paid over $500,000 in bribes to help win admission to the University of Southern California for both Olivia and her older sister, Isabella. The two girls pretended to be recruits for the crew team, even taking staged photos on rowing equipment.

"Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial," a source told Us Weekly. However, due in part to the fractured relationship with her parents, it appears that Olivia "had enough" and decided to take her fate into her own hands. This has only added stress to the Loughlin-Giannulli clan, especially as it is so close to their trial. "Olivia's YouTube video was a big betrayal," added the source. "And cracks in the family are starting to show."

After the "Operation Varsity Blues" scandal broke, there had been numerous reports about the troubled relationship between the two Giannulli girls and their parents. Olivia Jade was said to be particularly angry, as she had not even wanted to attend USC, favoring the University of Southern Arizona instead.

"There were major tensions between Olivia and Lori when the scandal first broke," admitted an insider. However, the source added that -- despite the recent Youtube video -- their relationship has slowly but surely gotten better, especially after Olivia met with the lawyers and got first hand knowledge of what her parents were going through. "She feels bad for them and has been spending more time at home," the source concluded.

Lori Loughlin's trial date is expected to be sometime in January 2020.