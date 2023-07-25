Longing for You Spoilers: Producers Share 3 Reasons to Watch New ENA Drama

Longing for You will premiere on ENA Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST. The mini-series will feature Na In Woo as detective Oh Jin Sung and NU'EST member Ren as his younger brother Oh Jin Woo. Ahead of the premiere, the producers shared three reasons to watch the crime thriller drama.

The K-drama will revolve around a mysterious murder case, which would affect the relationship between two siblings. When the story begins, Oh Jin Sung and Oh Jin Woo stay very close to each other and take care of one another. However, things change after the detective begins investigating a mysterious murder case.

Director Han Chul Soo and writer Kwon Min Soo of Graceful Family reunited for this mini-series. The cast members include Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Jung Sang Hoon, Jang Hye Jin, Kim Hee Jung, Choi Kwang Il, Kim Chul Ki, Kim Hyung Mook, Park Hyun Sook, and Jung Ga Hee.

From hidden family secrets to thrilling mysteries, here are the three reasons to watch Longing for You.

A Hidden Family Secret

The peaceful lives of Oh Jin Sung and Oh Jin Wo change in Longing for You after the former starts working on a mysterious murder case. A set of promotional stills feature the siblings sitting in an interrogation room as the detective in charge of a murder case and the suspect. The complicated expression between the two creates a stiff atmosphere.

"Na In Woo and Ren showcased close chemistry between siblings or close friends on set. Please pay attention to Na In Woo's performance as he faces off against a huge conspiracy starting with a murder case and his strong brotherly love with Ren," the production team shared.

Charismatic Detective

Director Han Chul Soo recently praised Na In Woo for the comfort he put forward for portraying detective Oh Jin Sung on screen. According to the director, the actor could sync well with the character because of his innocent smile and playful behavior. Newly released teaser images of Longing for You feature the struggles of the male lead to prove his brother's innocence.

"We put in effort to successfully cast Na In Woo. We judged that actor Na In Woo could sync well with [the character] Oh Jin Sung due to his innocent smile and playful behavior that he showcased at the first meeting," Han Chul Soo remarked.

Thrilling Mysteries

The production teased that the drama would have thrilling mysteries. It would keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. According to the producers, the passionate acting of the cast members will keep the viewers glued to the screens.

"We will bring you a thrilling and immersive mystery drama this summer. Please look forward to it," the producers said.

Watch Longing for You premiere on ENA Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST. People in Korea can enjoy the mini-series on Genie TV. K-drama fans from other parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, France, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Mexico, and the UK, can watch the crime thriller drama with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.