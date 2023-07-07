Longing for You Spoilers: Oh Jin Sung Vows Revenge After Brother Oh Jin Woo Becomes Murder Suspect

Longing for You is an upcoming ENA mystery drama featuring Na In Woo and NU'EST member Ren as brothers. The mini-series will premiere on Genie TV Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST. It will focus on Oh Jin Sung's revenge after his younger brother, Oh Jin Woo, becomes a murder suspect.

Ahead of the premiere, the production team has released a new teaser featuring the loving relationship between Oh Jin Sung and Oh Jin Woo. The clip begins by featuring the playful and loving relationship between the siblings. It shows them having a blast while hanging out with Jin Sung's best friend, Ko Young Woo.

Suddenly, things take an unexpected turn after Jin Woo becomes a murder suspect. The video shows Jin Sung struggling to control his anger after his younger brother gets named a suspect in a serial murder case. When a fellow police officer named Cha Young Woon talks about Jin Woo as a murder suspect, Jin Sung lashes out at him. But the male protagonist interrogates his younger brother after a new body gets discovered.

Jin Sung vows to go to the end of this mysterious murder case at the end of the video. Watch the premiere of Longing for You on Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST to know what lies ahead for the siblings.

How to Watch

K-drama fans in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV through Genie TV or enjoy it online on ENA. International fans of Korean dramas will have to wait a little longer to know about the official streaming platforms.

The other cast members in the mini-series are Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Jung Sang Hoon, Jang Hye Jin, Kim Hee Jung, Choi Kwang Il, Kim Chul Ki, Kim Hyung Mook, Park Hyun Sook, and Jung Ga Hee.

Actress Ji Eun will appear onscreen as prosecutor Ko Young Joo. She is a friend of Detective Jin Sung. Actor Kwon Yool will also appear onscreen as a prosecutor. He will play prosecutor Cha Young Woon, an elite prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutor's Office. He is the only son of the Jinjin Group.

Actress Jong Ok will portray Cha Young Woon's mother, Yoo Jung Sook. She is the director of Jinjin Medical. Kyu Han will appear on screens as a correspondent for the prosecutor's office named Park Ki Young.

Watch the Longing for You Teaser Below: