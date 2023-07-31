Longing for You Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Longing for You episode 3 will air on ENA Wednesday (August 2) at 9 pm KST. The chapter continues to focus on the various challenges faced by Detective Oh Jin Sung. People in Korea can watch the mystery drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The mini-series revolves around the life of detective Oh Jin Sung, who discovers a hidden family secret while investigating a mysterious murder case. The drama stars Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Jung Sang Hoon, and former NU'EST member Ren in supporting roles .

Here is everything about the third episode of Longing for You, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch

Longing for You episode 3 will air on ENA Wednesday (August 2) at 9 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mystery drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Longing for You Episode 3:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:30 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:30 pm

Spoilers

The second episode revolved around the various challenges of Detective Oh Jin Sung. He raided a gambling establishment and met his mother as one of the gamblers. The chapter featured his mother as a troublemaker. The detective faced several challenges because of her.

He is investigating a mysterious murder case in which his younger brother becomes a suspect in the upcoming episode. During the investigation, he discovered some shocking truths about his family he trusted for 30 years. Watch the mystery drama on Wednesday at 9 pm KST to meet about Oh Jin Sung and his younger brother.

"Na In Woo and Ren showcased close chemistry of siblings or close friends on set. Please pay attention to Na In Woo's performance as he faces off against a huge conspiracy starting with a murder case and his strong brotherly love with Ren," the production team shared.