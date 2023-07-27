Longing for You Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Longing for You episode 2 will air on ENA Thursday (July 27) at 9 pm KST. The chapter focuses on the various challenges faced by Detective Oh Jin Sung. People in Korea can watch the mystery drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the life of detective Oh Jin Sung, who discovers a hidden family secret while investigating a mysterious murder case. Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Jung Sang Hoon, and former NU'EST member Ren are on the cast list.

Here is everything about the second episode of Longing for You, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch

Here are the International Air Timings of Longing for You Episode 2:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:30 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:30 pm

Spoilers

The premiere episode introduced Detective Oh Jin Sung to the viewers. He raided a gambling establishment and met his mother as one of the gamblers. The chapter featured his mother as a troublemaker. The detective faced several challenges because of her.

He will investigate a mysterious murder case in which his younger brother becomes a suspect in the upcoming episode. During the investigation, he discovers some shocking truths about the family he trusted for 30 years. Watch the mystery drama on Thursday at 9 pm KST to know Oh Jin Sung and his younger brother.

"Oh Jin Sung, Ko Young Joo, and Cha Young Woon begin working together in earnest to investigate the 'Achilles tendon amputation murder' case. However, unexpectedly, Oh Jin Sung's brother Oh Jin Woo, gets arrested as a murder suspect and the conflict between the three reaches its peak right off the bat. Please tune in to the upcoming episode to see what happens next as the mysterious events unfold and the twists and turns become even more intense," Na In Woo shared.

"Na In Woo and Ren showcased close chemistry of siblings or close friends on set. Please pay attention to Na In Woo's performance as he faces off against a huge conspiracy starting with a murder case and his strong brotherly love for Ren," the production team shared.