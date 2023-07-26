Longing for You Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Longing for You episode 1 will air on ENA Wednesday (July 26) at 9 pm KST. The premiere episode will introduce Na In Woo as detective Oh Jin Sung to the viewers. People in Korea can watch the mystery drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the life of detective Oh Jin Sung, who discovers a hidden family secret while investigating a mysterious murder case. The drama casts Kim Ji Eun, Kwon Yool, Bae Jong Ok, Lee Kyu Han, Jung Sang Hoon, and former NU'EST member Ren.

Here is everything about the premiere episode of Longing for You, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch

Here are the International Air Timings of Longing for You Episode 1:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:30 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:30 pm

Spoilers

The mini-series focuses on the complicated relationship between siblings. It follows Detective Oh Jin Sung as he investigates a mysterious murder case in which his younger brother becomes a suspect. During the investigation, he know some shocking truths about the family he trusted for 30 years. Watch the mystery drama on Monday at 9 pm KST to meet Oh Jin Sung and his younger brother.

"Na In Woo and Ren showcased close chemistry of siblings or close friends on set. Please pay attention to Na In Woo's performance as he faces off against a huge conspiracy starting with a murder case and his strong brotherly love for Ren," the production team shared.