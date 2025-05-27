Long Island Principal Faces Dismissal After Being Accused of Groping Staff at PTA Lunch

A Long Island principal is accused of groping two school employees at a PTA luncheon, sparking a heated disciplinary hearing that could lead to her expulsion over claims she created a hostile, sexually charged work environment, according to reports.

Karen Heitner, principal of Pasadena Elementary School in Plainview, Long Island, is at the center of a disciplinary hearing following allegations that she groped two female staff members during a PTA luncheon in June 2023. The claims include inappropriate touching and fostering a hostile, sexually charged work environment. If upheld, the charges could lead to the revocation of her tenure and termination.

The alleged victims testified that Heitner grabbed their buttocks during the school event, with one former employee, Stacey Ross, describing the act as a violation that led her to resign after 17 years. The second woman, a speech therapist, said Heitner touched her similarly Both women have filed notices of claim against the school district and criticized the administration for failing to take action, alleging a toxic culture and fear of retaliation.

An internal investigation concluded Heitner violated the district's sexual harassment policy. Additional accusations from six other staffers detailed inappropriate remarks, including sexual innuendos and age-related comments.

Despite the allegations, Heitner denies wrongdoing. Her attorney argues the charges are politically motivated and based on an incomplete, biased investigation. He described the alleged groping as an "innocent glance" and claimed the staffers were disgruntled over being held accountable.

Both accusers, however, maintained they were never disciplined and had strong performance reviews. They recounted other offensive incidents involving Heitner, including a degrading sexual comment and an age-related jab.

The disciplinary hearings are ongoing, with the next session scheduled for Tuesday. The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District has publicly supported efforts to remove Heitner, asserting its commitment to addressing misconduct.