As the panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic spreads, people are resorting to extreme actions to secure supplies. A London man, who was exiting a store after buying toilet paper, was mugged for the purchased item, according to a media report.

The 56-year-old man, Dinendra was leaving a Savers store in Harringay, north London, on Saturday afternoon when someone ran up behind him and snatched one of the two toilet rolls he was carrying, the Daily Mail newspaper said in the report.

Visited the store for toilet paper

Dinendra, who only went into the store to buy toilet paper, told the Daily Mail: "I went to my local savers and bought two packs of toilet rolls. Someone came up from behind and stole one packet in broad daylight.

"I was shaken and shocked. Is that what we have come to? Its not the value of the toilet roll, its the principle. "I'm concerned about the vulnerable people, the elderly. In terms of their health and their emotions as well."

Huge crowds and long queues

The store Dinendra was shopping in saw huge crowds forming long queues as worried residents stocked up on goods. Food retailers have urged customers to shop responsibly during the coronavirus outbreak as shelves have been stripped bare.

The incident comes as scores of shoppers have been panic-buying essentials, including toilet paper, as fears intensify over the spread of coronavirus which has so far infected 1,140 people in the UK, and killed 21 others.

COVID-19 in UK

Stockpiling of essentials has seen a worldwide increase, including the UK. As f now, the country has reported over 1,140 cases. With 10 deaths reported in less than 24 hours, the number of 21 confirmed casualties has increased to 21.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, a total of 37,746 have been tested, with 36,606 testing negative and 1140 positive.

