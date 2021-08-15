A 27-year-old bartender was murdered in Atlanta hours after being kidnapped, according to reports. The abduction episode happened when the victim was heading back to her home after late-night shift hours.

According to Atlanta Police Homicide investigators, Mariam Abdulrab, a bartender at Revery VR Bar in Midtown, was kidnapped from the Chosewood Park neighborhood when she was returning home from work. Shockingly, she was shot to death in South East Atlanta hours later.

According to reports, Abdulrab was reported missing from the Chosewood Park neighborhood on Friday evening. A witness confirmed that they saw Mariam being abducted forcefully at gunpoint by a man inside an SUV.

The police connected with the witness and the search for the victim was underway when they received another call reporting gunfire. The cops found Mariam shot dead in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Demarcus Brinkley, who was detained by the cops during a high-speed chase in Griffin. He crashed into a Buick during the chase and was taken to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment, reports said.

Although investigators have confirmed Brinkley as the prime suspect in connection to Mariam's kidnapping and murder, no charges have been filed against him yet. However, Georgia State Patrol will deal with his traffic charges.

Mariam's case has come as a shock to the people of Atlanta weeks after the tragic event of Janness' mysterious killing. On July 28, Katie Janness and her dog were gruesomely murdered in Piedmont Park. Reports stated Jannes was stabbed multiple times.

No suspect has been caught yet in connection with the case, reports say. Despite the similarities, Atlanta police have denied any connections between the two cases.

These two shocking events have raised a question against the increasing homicide cases and violent crimes in Atlanta.

The higher authorities of the city have shared their deepest condolences for the bereaved. Abdulrab's friends and co-workers poured in grieving posts for their late colleague and remembered her for her kind and loving nature. Revery VR Bar has closed for two days to mourn the death of their employee.

The investigation is underway.