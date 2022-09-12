Logan Smith: Man Who Correctly Predicted Queen Elizabeth's Death Months Back Issues Warning About King Charles III

A man had correctly predicted Queen Elizabeth's death she will this year in September. Logan Smith shared a tweet in July that the queen will pass away this year on September 8.

His tweets became true this month as the queen died on the same day. Smith's tweets are now viral as the users are shocked how he correctly predicted the death of the queen.

Smith Correctly Predicted When Will Queen Die

In his tweet in July, Smith wrote, "Update: The queen dies September 8, 2022." He also made predictions about King Charles. Smith wrote about when Charles will die. "King Charles dies March 28, 2026," he added in the tweet.

Smith Also Predicted About King Charles' Death

As his predictions became true, Smith made his Twitter handle private. Screenshots of his posts are being shared on social media platforms aggressively.

The Queen died on September 8 around 6:30 pm. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," said Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Her funeral will take place on September 19 with a live broadcast from the Westminster Abbey at 11 am BST. Senior politicians and former prime ministers from the UK are expected to attend the service.

Smith's Viral Posts Draw Reactions From Users

His viral post has now drawn hundreds of reactions from social media users. "I also feel that King Charles will have a short reign as well. I say 5-10 years," wrote one user. While another said, "No one can predict King Charles died at 2026, only God can do one people can die in one day."

A third user stated, "Please don't, we are mourning our Queen."

Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, is the eldest of the Queen and Prince Phillip's four children. He was said to have been closer than ever to the Queen in the months leading up to her death, according to the Daily Star.

