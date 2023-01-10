Logan Paul Sparks Backlash After Pet Pig He Owned Found Abandoned, Left for Dead in Field

Logan Paul is facing criticism on social media after a pet pig he owned was found abandoned in a field in a "life-threatening" condition.

The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary posted a video of a pig they rescued online, previously owned by influencer Logan Paul. According to Gentle Barn, the animal and had been "discarded" and left to suffer severe "trauma."

Mini-Pigs Often 'Discarded' by Owners After They Grow Very Large

The Gentle Barn is an American nonprofit animal sanctuary located in Santa Clarita, California. They rescue animals and post online about the journey of restoring their rescues to a healthy standard.

The video was posted by the nonprofit earlier today on TikTok and Instagram and details how the pig, named Pearl, was found alone in a field next to another dead pig. The description reveals that she had a "potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus" that has been healed and that "it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer" (though still unconfirmed).

The description goes on to read, "People often buy 'mini pigs' or 'teacup pigs' for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded." Watch the video posted by Gentle Barn below:

In February 2020, Paul posted an image of himself feeding Pearl on Twitter along with the caption, "I bought pearl over a year ago. I was told she was a mini pig...she's not."

Logan Paul Says Pearl was Rehomed

In an email obtained by TMZ, Paul said Pearl lived at his home in Encino until April 2020 when he moved to Puerto Rico. He says Pearl was then rehomed to a horse ranch in Santa Clarita, where he thinks she lived for 10 months until being rehomed to the farm across the street "with the purpose of care."

In his email, Logan said it's "shocking and heartbreaking" to hear about Pearl's condition ... and he's offering to help contribute to the pig's care again.

After the Gentle Barn video went viral, Paul faced the heat on social media with users blaming him for the pig's terrible condition.

"Logan Paul is everything I hate in this world," wrote one user.

"All his resources and he couldn't give her to a rescue farm and donate a nice chunk to them as thanks for looking after her," commented another.

"Logan has incredible means to ensure his animals are re-homed in the best environment money can buy. This is absolutely unacceptable," opined a third user.

