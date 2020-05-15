When the whole world is fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic, there are many people who are trying to make use of the lockdown free time by exploring their hidden talents.

While some become creative in the art field, there are many others who are developing their culinary skills. But for amateurs, is it possible to prepare dishes just like they look in the restaurant menu in the first attempt itself? The delicate art of baking is, of course, not everyone's cup of tea. But when the experiment comes out really well, it will undoubtedly be shared online or at least among your friends and family, who will be showering praises for what you have done.

However, how often do people share their baking fail videos on social media? Less likely, right? But it looks like it has become a trend now. Recently, a woman's baking fails video while trying to bake a loaf of bread, became the talk of the cyber world leaving netizens in splits.

In the clip, the woman, speaking Spanish, is seen demonstrating how to roll out dough to make fresh homemade bread. After kneading, when she started flattening the bread dough using a rolling pin on a wooden cutting board, things went out of control as the board flipped over leaving her face covered in flour. Immediately after the mishap, which happened as the board was not completely placed on the table, the woman requests someone to cut the video.

The hilarious video has been shared on the Facebook page of a Chile-based user Andres Percu Alegría with the caption "The new way to make bread". The 29-second clip has been viewed over 9.6 million times, at the time of reporting.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, after the video went viral on multiple social media platforms, netizens have been sharing the photos of videos of their baking fails.

Here are some other interesting baking fail videos and photos trending on social media:

