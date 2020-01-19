Loch Ness monsters have been the hottest debating conspiracy theories at least for over a century, as several people had claimed to have seen this mysterious creature in the waters of Loch Ness, Scotland.

Even though the scientific community considers the Loch Ness monster as an unquestionable hoax, several people still believe that these strange monsters are inhabiting the waters of Loch Ness.

Is Loch Ness monster a giant eel?

Dr Neil Gemmel, a researcher at the University of Otago is one of those scientists who have studied intensely about Loch Ness monsters. Recently, he along with his research team extracted different samples of genetic materials from the Loch Ness lake. The analysis of sample water from the Loch Ness lake surprised experts, and their findings were literally mindblowing.

"There is a very significant amount of eel DNA. We can't discount the possibility that what people see and believe is the Loch Ness Monster might be a giant eel. Divers have claimed that they've seen eels that are as thick as their legs in the loch, whether they're exaggerating or not, I don't know, but there is a possibility that there are very large eels present in the loch," said Gemmel, Express.co.uk reports.

However, Gimmel admitted that 20 percent of the DNA came as unidentified, and indicates that some kind of strange creature might be living in the waters of Loch Ness.

"As a geneticist, I think about mutations and natural variation a lot, and while an eel that big would be well outside the normal range, it seems not impossible that something could grow to such unusual size," added Gimmel.

Mindblowing Loch Ness monster sighting

A few months back, a couple named Gloria and Ian Davison apparently captured the video of a monstrous creature in the water as they were driving alongside Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

In the video, a giant creature can be seen emerging from the water, and this creature remained motionless throughout the video. Interestingly, water can be also seen splashing around this mysterious creature in the video. As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists outlandishly claimed that Loch Ness monsters are real, and they are living in the Scottish waters.