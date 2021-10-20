Local News Station Accidentally Broadcasts Porn During Weather Report, Issues Apology [VIDEO]

A local news station has apologized after accidentally airing a pornographic clip during its news broadcast on Sunday evening.

Michelle Boss, a meteorologist at Spokane, Washington-based CBS affiliate KREM was giving a weather update when the explicit clip was shown over her right shoulder.

The clip, appeared to show a woman's backside, and went on for about 13 seconds. Neither Boss nor anchor Cody Proctor reacted to it before the station cut to the weather maps. WARNING: The video is NSFW. Viewer Discretion is advised.

KREM Issues Apology

KREM later apologized to viewers last night during the 11 p.m. newscast, as reported by Adweek. 'Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight," said the station. "An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.'"



Police Investigation

The Spokane Police Department said it was investigating the incident and confirmed the clip generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county.

"The Spokane Police Department Special Victims Unit responded to a local news outlet Sunday evening after a disturbing image/video appeared on the screens of viewers during the station's weather report," the department said in a press release.

"Around 6:30 PM on Sunday SPD began to receive calls regarding what was described as a pornographic or explicit image appearing during a television weather forecast. It was a short video segment, generally described as a small portion of the screen, showing a separate image from the newscast of what appeared to be a possibly pornographic or explicit image.

"Estimates were the image/video lasted about 10 seconds."

The Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) confirmed they are working with the station to conduct an investigation as to how the video appeared on a newscast and where it originated from. "At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined," police said.