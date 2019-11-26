The only thing that grabbed more attention than Taylor Swift's record-breaking 28 wins at American Music Awards 2019, was Lizzo Tiny's teeniest bag. Dressed in her custom-made one-shouldered frilled orange frock by Valentino, sashayed down the red carpet at the award ceremony, with her 'smaller than a finger' Valentino bag, catching the fancy of onlookers.

Earlier, the 'Truth Hurts' singer, posing with her 'bag', wrote on Instagram: "Bag big enough for my fucks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas" The bag, one of only three custom made by Valentino, was a white flap-style handbag measuring only an inch.

What's in the bag?

On being asked what was inside the tiniest bag ever seen on the red carpet, Tiny, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said, "Oh I've got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms..." The fashionista who grew up in Houston, performed at the show later. The singer was nominated under three categories: New Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B and Favorite Song - Soul/R&B for 'Juice'.

Frenzy on social media after the bag's appearance on the red carpet was such that it led to the bag getting its own twitter account, @lizzostinybag. In no time, the internet was abuzz with memes related to the tiddly Valentino bag. Last month, Tiny's 'Truth Hurts', which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six weeks straight this year, was accused of plagiarism.

Lizzo Tiny's controversy

Brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisens stated that they helped the singer during the songwriting session while creating the track's most famous line: "I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that b***h." They demanded five percent each for the line which they claimed was part of a different song.

Responding to the allegations, the singer posted a justification on her Instagram page. Titled 'Truth Hurts... but the truth shall set you free,' the post read: "Hey y'all...as I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that b**ch,' she began. I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in Truth Hurts. The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it."

She further wrote that there was no one in the room when she wrote Truth Hurts and described the song as the song of her life and its words are her truth. She said that the creator of the tweet is the person with whom she is sharing her success with and not these men.

Memes that rocked the internet

