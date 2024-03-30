Lizzo Quits Music Industry in Shock Announcement Saying She Is 'Tired of Being Dragged by Everyone' Over Her Looks Amid Sexual Harassment Case

Lizzo left fans baffled after she quit the music industry in a shock post on Friday. The "Juice" hitmaker, 35, shared on Instagram that she was "tired of getting dragged by everyone" on her appearance and her body weight, leading her to step away from the music industry.

On a bright orange background, she wrote, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But, I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

Lizzo Shocks Her Fans

She continued "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

"My character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name."

"I didn't sign up for this s**t. I quit."

Social media users quickly responded to the news, with one fan expressing concern, writing, "You better not!!!!"

"We need you. I need you. ladies need you. the world needs you. We love you. Not everyone likes me and guess what I Don't Care!!" wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, "Love u. Don't quit."

"Wait is this an April Fools set up," wrote yet another admirer of Lizzo.

Her announcement comes just a day after the lawyer representing Lizzo's three former dancers, who had previously sued her for sexual harassment, slammed President Joe Biden for allowing her to perform at his $25 million Radio City fundraiser on Thursday, calling it "shameful."

Last year in August, Lizzo was sued by three of her former dancers - Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez - alleging sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment.

Their lawyer, Ron Zambrano, told to NewsNation of Thursday's performance, "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations."

The ex-dancers also accused Lizzo of weight-shaming and claimed they were compelled to touch a nude performer while at a strip club in Amsterdam. The filing detailed that the trio also accused the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker of allegedly "inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers" inside the club.

Troubling Tales

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, allegedly encouraged activities such as "catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas."

After the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo broke her silence on Instagram, saying that the claims were both "unbelievable" and "outrageous."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she wrote on Instagram.

"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

"These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,' the singer continued.

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do,' Lizzo said, adding that she takes her music 'seriously."

In February, Lizzo's request to have the case dismissed was denied by a judge in the L.A. County Superior Court, who ruled that the case would continue to move forward.