Lizzo Posts Nude Photos Teasing her New Track; Fans Accuse her of 'Crying for Attention'

Lizzo went all in while teasing her fans about her new single and the internet had a lot to say about it. The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker posed in the nude while dropping a snippet of her upcoming track, the name of which is not known yet.

Lizzo posted a nude picture of herself and a short clip along with the lines 'if you love me... you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves...'

A figure of body positivity, Lizzo earlier made headlines for giving an earful to body shamers on social media. She often shares body positivity messages on her social media handles.

'Art'

The Grammy winner also posted a short clip in which she can be seen staring at the camera as her new song plays in the background. Alongside the other picture, she wrote a one-word caption 'Art' which accurately describes the image itself.

"Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it," the lyrics of the song further read.

'Why does she insist on taking off her clothes in public?'

It appeared Netizens were 'not happy' over Lizzo's nude photoshoot as they accused her of crying for 'attention.' "I have never seen someone crave so much attention and cry about it once she gets it. It's Bizarre," wrote one person on Twitter.

"She was literally naked on the cover of her last album," another person tweeted. "Hey, Lizzo. I am gonna need you to stop with the thirst traps," one person wrote.