New Zealand has defeated West Indies in the second T20 Match played at Bay Oval on Sunday. Thus the Kiwis taking 2-0 lead and winning the 3-match series.

The host's middle-order batsman Phillips played a brilliant knock which played the major role in his team's success. He scored 108 runs from 51 balls with 10 fours and eight sixes. This helped New Zealand to put 238 runs on board.

On its turn, the West Indies team failed to chase the mammoth total as the batsman failed to score big runs like the way Phillips contributed for the hosts. In the end, it scored 166 runs, thereby losing the match by 72 runs.

Now, both the teams are ready for the third and the final match played in the same venue.

Possible Squad of Team New Zealand:Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi

Possible Squad for of West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul/Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Where to Watch the Match New Zealand vs West Indies?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be broadcasted Live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus, while it will be streamed by Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

In the West Indies, SportsMax will broadcast the match between New Zealand and West Indies. In India, it will be streamed live by Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.