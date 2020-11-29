After an emphatic win against West Indies in the first T20 match, New Zealand will be looking forward to winning the series in the second match on Sunday, 29 November. It will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

In the series opener at Eden Park, the host looked rusty after playing their first match in eight months. Despite rain interruptions, it was an exciting match where the host managed to chase a solid team even after the DL (Duck Worth Lewis) method came to play.

The highlight for New Zealand team's victory was Lockie Ferguson's brilliant bowling where he picked up five wickets. In spite of his fantastic performance, West Indies put 179 runs on board. Thanks to Kieron Pollard's power-packed 75 that helped his team to put a winnable score on board.

The second match is also expected to be a run-fest as the pitch at Bay Oval is batsman-friendly wicket. Both the teams are charged up for the round two of the series.

Possible Squad of Team New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi

Possible Squad for of West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul/Kyle Mayers, Oshane Thomas, Kesrick Williams, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Where to Watch the Match New Zealand vs West Indies?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be broadcasted Live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus, while it will be streamed by Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the UK can catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket.

In West Indies, SportsMax will broadcast the match between New Zealand and West Indies. In India, it will be streamed live by Amazon Prime and Fancode App.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.