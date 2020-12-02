Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be playing to register their first win against Australia on Wednesday, 2 December, in the third and the last ODI match of the 3-match T20 series. The dead rubber is played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

In the first two matches, the home side outplayed the visitors and comfortably won the encounters after winning the toss. The Australian team beat the Indian team by 66 runs and 51 runs, respectively, in the high-scoring matches.

India will be playing for the pride in the final match, while Australia will be looking forward to ending the series on a positive side. After this clash, both the sides will be locking horns in the three-match T20 series.

Possible Playing 11 of Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade/D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Possible Playing 11 of India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah/T Natarajan and Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in Singapore?

The netizens can catch the complete live-action on Hotstar Singapore. Here is the link for live streaming. The match will be aired live at 11.40 am (Singapore).

Where to Watch the Match India vs Australia Live online in South Africa and Canada?

The cricket fans in South Africa can watch the match live on SuperSport, while the tournament will be aired live in Canada by ATN Cricket Plus (timings: 22.30 ET. ). It will be streamed on Willow TV in the US.

The fans in Australia can watch the match live on Fox Cricket, while netizens from the West Indies can catch the action on SportsMax will broadcast.

The matches will be aired in Bangladesh by Gazi TV, Ten Sports Pakistan in Pakistan, Astro Cricket HD by Malaysia and SLRC (Channel Eye) in Srilanka.