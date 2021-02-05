England will be taking on India on the 4-match series opener in the first test played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk, on Friday, 5 February. This is for the 10th time that the teams are clashing in this ground out of which the English side has emerged victorious on three occasions.

A Memorable Match for Root

The series opener is going to be a memorable match for England captain Joe Root as it is playing his 100th test. His side will be taking on the Indian side, which is the favourites to win the series after defeating the formidable Australian team in its own soil, last month.

It will be an uphill task for the English side to beat India in India especially when the home team is brimming with confidence after the return of its key players that include captain Virat Kohli, who missed the last three tests in Australia for the birth of his daughter.

Yet England team is also confident of putting up a good performance after defeating Sri Lanka in the two-test match series. The England side is keen to surprise the host.

Teams

Possible 11 for India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammad Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Possible 11 for England: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad.

Where to watch the match live online?

Hotstar will be streaming the match live online in Singapore, Canada and the US.

In Singapore, the match begins at 12 pm local timing. Follow this link to watch the match live.

The cricket fans in the US and Canada catch the action live in the below-mentioned links:

Watch the 1st Test between India and England Live in the US and Canada at 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT.

Whereas the netizens can watch the match live in England at 4 am local time on Channel 4. The cricket lovers in Africa can enjoy the match updates on Super Sports.