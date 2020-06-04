Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 will kick-start from the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo Gu of Gyeonggi Province on Friday, June 5, at 4.50 p.m. KST. It will feature Suzy Bae, Park Bo Gum, and Shin Dong Yup as the hosts once again this year. The event could also feature star-studded performances of famous k-pop stars and Korean actors.

This year, the annual award ceremony is introducing a change in format with no audience to watch the show. It is because of the ongoing concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. The introduction of a Netflix show and a film in the nomination list also makes the event different this year.

For the first time in the history of this award show, a Netflix film, and a Netflix series became a part of the nomination list. Time to Hunt by director Yoon Sung Hyun bagged two nominations -- one in Best Actor category and another in Best New Actor section. The political horror-thriller series Kingdom by producing director Kim Seong Hun also received two nominations. The first one is for Best Drama, and the second one is for the show's technical excellence.

Watch the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards Live Online:

The main award ceremony will begin on Friday at 4.50 p.m. KST. It will air live on JTBC, JTBC 2, and JTBC 4 from KINTEX Hall in Gyeonggi Province (in South Korea). International fans of Korean movies and K-Dramas can watch the annual event live on Vlive.

Meanwhile, Korean drama lovers and moviegoers from various parts of the world, including Singapore, Russia, China, Italy, France, Denmark, Canada, Mexico, India, the US, and the UK, can watch the red carpet arrivals, and celebrity interviews live on TikTok.

Who Are the Presenters of This Year?

The star-studded award show will bring back some of the winners of last year, including Grand Prize winners Jung Woo Sung and Kim Hye Ja, as presenters this year. While Woo Sung will be presenting the Grand Prize in the film category, Hye Ja will be announcing the winners in the television section.

Last year winners of Best New Actor and Best New Actress awards are also returning on stage to present the rookie awards this year. Actress Lee Jae In, actor Kim Young Kwang, actress Kim Hye Yoon, and actor Jang Ki Yong will be announcing the rising stars of this year. Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji will team up with Kim Soo Hyun to present the Best Film and Best Drama awards.

The Best Script Award in television and the Best Screenplay Award in the film will be announced by Private Life actor Go Kyung Pyo in association with Girls' Generation member Seohyun. Actress Kyung Soo Jin and her co-star in the upcoming OCN drama Train Yoon Shi Yoon are also joining the presenters' list of Baeksang Arts Awards 2020.

The winners of the TikTok Popularity Award will be presented by Im Siwan and Kim Yoo Jung this year. Other presenters of the 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards include Yum Jung Ah, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Ahn So Hee, Kwon So Hyun, Park Hae Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Elijah, Jang Seung Jo, Jin Sun Kyu, Sung Soo Yeon, Seo Yi Sook, and Jun Hyun Moo.

Who Are the Nominees of the Baeksang Arts Awards 2020?

The film with the most number of nominations is the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. The flick bagged nominations in all the categories except the Best New Director section for which the film was not eligible to participate.

Meanwhile, the Korean drama lovers can except a neck-to-neck competition between KBS drama When the Camelia Blooms and tvN series Crash Landing on You. When the KBS drama bagged nine nominations, the tvN series received nominations in eight categories.

Here is the Complete List of Winner:

Best Drama - When the Camellia Blooms from KBS2, Crash Landing on You from tvN, Stove League from SBS, Kingdom Season 2 from Netflix and Hyena from SBS

- Where Is My Home? From MBC, How Do You Play? from MBC, Delicious Rendezvous from SBS, Mr. Trot from TV Chosun, and Iceland in Three Meals from tvN. Best Educational Show - Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea from KBS, The Page Turners from tvN, Giant PengTV from EBS, PD Note – Prosecution Reporters from MBC and SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun from SBS.

- Kim Min Kyung for ComedyTV show Delicious Guys, Park Na Rae for MBC show Home Alone (I Live Alone), Ahn Young Mi for MBC show Radio Star, Jang Do Yeon for Olive show Food Bless You and Hong Hyun Hee for TV Chosun show Wife's Taste Best Film – Parasite, The Man Standing Next, House of Hummingbird, E.X.I.T and Kim Ji Young, Born 1982.

Watch the Trailer for Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 below: