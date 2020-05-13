The organisers of Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 have announced the date, venue, host, complete nomination list and live stream details of the star-studded event. This year, the annual award ceremony will follow a new format due to the growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic.
The organising committee revealed that the 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards will be held without the presence of any audience. The hosts, presenters and performers will be addressing the camera and virtual audience this year when the entire event will be broadcast live from the venue.
Here is everything you need to know about the annual award ceremony:
Date and venue – The star-studded event will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan on June 5 from 5pm KST onwards.
Hosts – Once again this year, Suzy Bae, Shin Dong Yup and Park Bo Gum will be returning to the stage as hosts of this annual award ceremony. While Bo Gum has been hosting the award show since 2018, Suzy has been part of award ceremony as host since 2016 and Dong Yup will be hosting the event for the sixth time this year.
Live stream details – The 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live from the KINTEX in Ilsan on June 5 from 5pm KST onwards. For the past few years, the star-studded event was telecast live through VLive and the tradition is likely to continue this year.
Complete nomination list – Popular television dramas Crash Landing On You, When the Camellia Blooms and Itaewon Class are among the top nominees in small screen projects. In the big screen projects, Parasite, The Man Standing Next and House of Hummingbird are among the top contenders.
Check out the complete nomination list for Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 below:
- Best Drama - When the Camellia Blooms from KBS2, Crash Landing on You from tvN, Stove League from SBS, Kingdom Season 2 from Netflix and Hyena from SBS
- Best Variety Show - Where Is My Home? From MBC, How Do You Play? from MBC, Delicious Rendezvous from SBS, Mr. Trot from TV Chosun and Iceland in Three Meals from tvN.
- Best Educational Show - Docu Insight – Archive Project Modern Korea from KBS, The Page Turners from tvN, Giant PengTV from EBS, PD Note – Prosecution Reporters from MBC and SBS Special – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun from SBS.
- Best Actor - Kang Ha Neul for KBS2 series When the Camellia Blooms, Namgoong Min for SBS drama Stove League, Park Seo Joon for JTBC series Itaewon Class, Joo Ji Hoon for SBS drama Hyena and Hyun Bin for tvN series Crash Landing on You.
- Best Actress - Gong Hyo Jin for KBS2 drama When the Camellia Blooms, Kim Hye Soo for SBS drama Hyena, Kim Hee Ae for JTBC series The World of the Married, Son Ye Jin for tvN drama Crash Landing on You and IU for tvN series Hotel Del Luna.
- Best Supporting Actor - Kim Young Min for JTBC drama The World of the Married, Yang Kyung Won for tvN series Crash Landing on You, Oh Jung Se for KBS2 drama When the Camellia Blooms, Yoo Jae Myung for JTBC series Itaewon Class and Jeon Seok Ho for SBS drama Hyena
- Best Supporting Actress - Kwon Nara for JTBC drama Itaewon Class, Kim Sun Young for tvN series Crash Landing on You, Seo Ji Hye for tvN drama Crash Landing on You, Son Dambi for KBS2 series When the Camellia Blooms and Yeom Hye Ran for KBS2 drama When the Camellia Blooms.
- Best New Actor - Kim Kang Hoon for KBS2 drama When the Camellia Blooms, Ahn Bo Hyun for JTBC series Itaewon Class, Ahn Hyo Seop for SBS drama Dr. Romantic 2, Ong Seong Wu for JTBC series Moments of 18 and Lee Jae Wook for MBC drama Extraordinary You.
- Best New Actress - Kim Da Mi for JTBC drama Itaewon Class, Jeon Mi Do for tvN series Hospital Playlist, Jeon Yeo Bin for JTBC drama Melo Is My Nature, Jung Ji So for tvN series The Cursed and Han So Hee for JTBC drama The World of the Married.
- Best Male Entertainer - Kim Sung Joo for TV Chosun show Mr. Trot, Kim Heechul for JTBC show Ask Us Anything, Moon Se Yoon for KBS2 show 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Yoo Jae Suk for MBC show How Do You Play? and Jang Sung Kyu for JTBC show My Room, Row 1.
- Best Female Entertainer - Kim Min Kyung for ComedyTV show Delicious Guys, Park Na Rae for MBC show Home Alone (I Live Alone), Ahn Young Mi for MBC show Radio Star, Jang Do Yeon for Olive show Food Bless You and Hong Hyun Hee for TV Chosun show Wife's Taste
- Best Film – Parasite, The Man Standing Next, House of Hummingbird, E.X.I.T and Kim Ji Young, Born 1982.
- Best Actor - Song Kang Ho for Parasite, Lee Byung Hun for The Man Standing Next, Lee Je Hoon for Time to Hunt, Jo Jung Suk for E.X.I.T and Han Suk Kyu for Forbidden Dream.
- Best Actress - Kim So Jin for Another Child, Kim Hee Ae for Moonlit Winter, Jeon Do Yeon for Birthday, Jung Yu Mi for Kim Ji Young, Born 1982 and Jo Yeo Jung for Parasite.
- Best Supporting Actor - Kim Young Min for Lucky Chan Sil, Park Myung Hoon for Parasite, Won Hyun Joon for The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful, Lee Gwang Soo for Inseparable Bros and Lee Hee Joon for The Man Standing Next.
- Best Supporting Actress - Kim Guk Hee for Tune in for Love, Kim Mi Kyung for Kim Ji Young, Born 1982, Kim Sae Byeok for House of Hummingbird, Park So Dam for Parasite and Lee Jung Eun for Parasite.
- Best New Actor - Park Myung Hoon for Parasite, Park Hae Soo for Time to Hunt, Park Hyung Sik for Juror 8, Ahn Ji Ho for A Boy and Sungreen and Jung Hae In for Tune in for Love.
- Best New Actress - Kang Mal Geum for Lucky Chan Sil, Kim So Hye for Moonlit Winter, Kim Hye Joon for Another Child, Park Ji Hoo for House of Hummingbird and Jang Hye Jin for Parasite.