The organisers of Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 have announced the date, venue, host, complete nomination list and live stream details of the star-studded event. This year, the annual award ceremony will follow a new format due to the growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee revealed that the 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards will be held without the presence of any audience. The hosts, presenters and performers will be addressing the camera and virtual audience this year when the entire event will be broadcast live from the venue.

Here is everything you need to know about the annual award ceremony:

Date and venue – The star-studded event will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan on June 5 from 5pm KST onwards.

Hosts – Once again this year, Suzy Bae, Shin Dong Yup and Park Bo Gum will be returning to the stage as hosts of this annual award ceremony. While Bo Gum has been hosting the award show since 2018, Suzy has been part of award ceremony as host since 2016 and Dong Yup will be hosting the event for the sixth time this year.

Live stream details – The 56th annual Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live from the KINTEX in Ilsan on June 5 from 5pm KST onwards. For the past few years, the star-studded event was telecast live through VLive and the tradition is likely to continue this year.

Complete nomination list – Popular television dramas Crash Landing On You, When the Camellia Blooms and Itaewon Class are among the top nominees in small screen projects. In the big screen projects, Parasite, The Man Standing Next and House of Hummingbird are among the top contenders.

Check out the complete nomination list for Baeksang Arts Awards 2020 below: