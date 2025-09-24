Live-In Girlfriend Accused of Killing Battle Mountain Man Following Argument Over Finances

The live-in girlfriend of a Battle Mountain man who was found shot and stabbed to death in the kitchen of their home in August 2022 has been charged with the murder.

The vicimt, 45-year-old Laren Durfey's live-in girlfriend, Christine Winters, was arrested in Winnemucca and charged with his murder, according to authorities. Lander County District Attorney William Schaeffer said the couple allegedly got into an argument over finances that resulted in a fight that led to Durfey's death.

Durfey's murder remained a mystery for three years since the day he was found in a pool of blood in the small town of Battle Mountain, about 200 miles east of Reno, in August 2022.

Durfey was found with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound in what was described as a "heinous crime" by a "cold blooded killer." Durfey was an army mechanic who worked for a mining company.

Just last month, Durfey's mother, Marynell Tapp told News 4 she was tired of waiting for justice. Tapp, who lives in Alabama, paid to have her son's picture posted in the Great Basin Sun, seeking justice for his murder.

At the time, she said she had trouble sleeping ever since her son's murder and she simply can't get over the fact that he's gone and the fact that no one has been held accountable for his death makes the suffering even worse, she added.

Christine Winters is due in court Wednesday, September 24th for an arraignment and bail hearing.