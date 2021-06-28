Lisa Trends Worldwide with Vogue Cover; Here Are 10 Lesser-Known Facts About BLACKPINK Star

Lisa is trending worldwide with her latest cover of Vogue Hong Kong. The BLACKPINK member looks amazing in the latest iconic Bzero1 collection. Lisa is not only known for her stunning looks, but also for her voice and dancing skills. Here are ten facts you might not have known about Lisa.

1) From Pranpriya to Lisa

Lisa is from Thailand. Her birth name is Pranpriya. She decided to change her name to Lalisa following the advice of a fortune teller. Meaning of Lalisa is the one who is praised. Thus she came to be popularly called as Lisa.

2) The Audition

Lisa was the only candidate to be selected by YG Entertainment in Thailand after auditioning 4,000 candidates in 2010. When she joined YG Entertainment as a trainee she was just 14 years old. She trained for five years and three months before debuting in August 2016. In fact, she was the first non-Korean artiste of YG.

3) Language Proficiency

Lisa is fluent in four languages. She can speak and write in English, Korean, Japanese and Thai languages. It is said that when she joined YG in 2010, she could not speak nor write in Korean language. But by the time she graduated from the trainee position, Lisa had got an A in singing, dancing as well as her language skills – i.e. in Korean language. She also has basic knowledge of Chinese language.

4) Celebrity Friend

Lisa is a childhood friend of GOT7 member BamBam. Both were together in the dance crew 'We Zaa Cool. BamBam is also from Thailand and moved to South Korea to pursue his career in Korean Pop industry.

5) Lisa in 'Ringa Linga'

Before debuting with BLACKPINK, Lisa appeared as one of the background dancers in Taeyang's music video for the single Ringa Linga in November 2013. She danced along with members of iKon and Winner. She also modelled for street-wear brand Nona9on in 2015 and also for cosmetics brand Moonshot in 2016, before her debut.

6) Favourite Food

Reports state that Lisa loves French fries. Among Korean dishes she loves to eat gamjatang, which is spicy pork spine soup.

7) Candler's Most Beautiful Faces

Lisa took part in TC Candler's Most Beautiful Faces for four years. She was placed in 41st position in 2016, her ranking went up to 15th position in 2017 and she was placed in the ninth position in 2018.

8) Lisa's Phobia

Lisa is said to be trypanophobic. That means, she is scared of needles. A report claimed that when she got immunization vaccine with Rose, she even fainted.

9) Nicknames

Her nicknames are: Lalice, Laliz, Pokpak, Flying Lisa, RyeoLisa, Elephant Lisa, Jolisa, Limario, Royal Maknae, Lisa Oppa, Ponytail Rapper.

10) Other facts