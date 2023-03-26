From Lisa to IU, These Female K-pop Divas Are Reigning Queens of Cosmetic Commercials Worldwide

South Korean women are known for their clear glass skin and exceptional beauty. But when it comes to K-Pop Idols, they are a few steps ahead in this, they are accepted as few of the most beautiful women in the world. They are adored by millions, and people follow them blindly. Beauty and cosmetic brands queue behind them to endorse their products for obvious reasons. Products promoted by these dazzling divas are sold like hotcakes. Let us get to know the top 5 K-Pop female influencers rocking Instagram with their beauty and are also brands' favorite faces.

Lisa: Blackpink's lead singer and rapper is the most influential K-Pop Idols globally and also the most followed k-pop singer on Instagram. She has astounding 90+ million followers on Instagram. Unimaginably beautiful Lisa became an overnight social media sensation a few years back and her popularity never went down since then. She even won MTV Europe Music Award, the only Asian soloist so far to achieve this. All this makes her the first preference of many luxury beauty brands. She endorses top brands like MAC, Moonshoot, Mise-en-Scene besides many other top fashion & Lifestyle brands.

Jennie: Jennie is another member of the prominent K-Pop Group Blackpink. The super attractive singer-dancer has 76.2 million followers on Instagram. Her debut solo titled 'Solo' is one of the most popular K-Pop songs that even topped the Billboard chart. Brands like Chanel, Beauty Curly, and HERA have made her their brand ambassador for South Korea.

Jisoo: Blackpinks as a band is so successful globally that each of its members is adored worldwide and why not these incredible mixes of talent and beauty are hard to find in one place among all the band members. Jisoo is the third member of the Blackpink band, who is equally popular as others. She is the brand ambassador of Dior Beauty in South Korea.

Lee Ji-eun (IU): LeeJi-eun mononymously known as IU, is a South Korean Singer, actress & Songwriter. She is equally famous in her home country and globally. She has been named Queen of Commercials in South Korea. IU has 29.6 million followers on Instagram. She promotes CNP Laboratories and Saem skincare and beauty products.

Ahn Hye-jin: Ahn is another bold and beautiful female K-Pop icon known by her stage name Hwasa. She is a member of another all-girl band Mamamoo. Hwasa has 7.8 million followers on Instagram. She has endorsed popular cosmetics brands Urban-Decay and Olive Young.