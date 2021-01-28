U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has recently been in the news over his comments about former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial but the Republican is now going viral for different reasons.

A video of Graham appearing to indulge in some nose-diving during a live TV interview is now being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, taken from the senator's recent appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle with conservative television host Laura Ingraham, shows Graham staring at his finger in the immediate moments of what seems like an act of nose-digging as he is introduced by Ingraham on the news segment.

Graham's initial startled reaction is followed by a smile as he appears to have been caught unaware. "Lindsey Graham just totally got caught picking a booger," Twitter user Rex Chapman captioned the video clip. Watch it below:

Twitter Reactions

The clip has now gone viral, garnering more than 250,000 views and thousands of retweets and likes. The post has also racked up hundreds of comments from users who called Graham "gross" and "disgusting."

"This man is so gross in so many different ways," wrote one user, while another commented, "Disgusting! He was probably rolling it between his fingers for the rest of the interview."

Some users felt senator Graham would have done something much worse had he not been caught offguard. "He was about to eat it too," opined another user, while someone else posted, "Trying to decide if he has enough time to pop it in his mouth before going live."

While some were repulsed by the video, others came up with some amusing responses to the clip. "Snot a great look," tweeted one user, while another quipped, "Booger-loo Boy."

Here are some of the other reactions:

This is not the first time a Republican has gone viral for picking/eating a "booger"on live TV. During a GOP debate in 2016, netizens noticed Senator Ted Cruz eating something off his lip, leading users to believe he ingested a booger.