It was around a few years back that world-famous researcher Sam Parnia revealed the process of death in humans and the experience they face during the brink of last breath. A few years back, after completing his research on near-death experience victims, Parnia claimed that humans will know they are dead, especially after cardiac arrests because the brain continues to work even after death for some seconds.

Now, Parnia has revealed that death is a very comfortable and natural process, and it offers a very blissful and peaceful experience to humans.

What is death?

"When we die, that experience is not unpleasant for the vast majority of people. For those of us who die naturally, even if we were in pain before we die, the process of death becomes very comfortable, it is very blissful, peaceful. People describe a sensation of a bright, warm, welcoming light that draws people towards it," said Parnia, Express.co.uk reports.

It should be noted that many people who have faced near-death experiences have claimed to have seen their deceased relatives in a supposed afterlife. However, Parnia made it clear that this cannot be considered as proof of life after death.

"They describe a sensation of experiencing their deceased relatives, almost as if they have come to welcome them. They often say that they didn't want to come back (to life) in many cases, it is so comfortable and it is like a magnet that draws them that they don't want to come back," added Parnia.

The mysterious NDE experience of Adria

A few months back, a woman named Adria had shared her mindblowing near-death experience on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website. In the testimonial, Adria claimed that she saw a blue-eyed boy during the NDE.

As the testimonial made by Adria went viral on online platforms, spiritualists started claiming that it is authentic proof of life after death, and they even argue that humans start their real journey after taking the last breath.