Lies Hidden in My Garden Ending, Episode 8 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Lies Hidden in My Garden ending might feature a happy ending for Joo Ran and Sang Eun. Episode 8 will air on ENA Tuesday (July 11) at 10 pm KST. The viewers are curious about what lies ahead for Joo Ran and Sang Eun in the finale. The followers in Korea can watch episode 7 on ENA.

International K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the upcoming chapter with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as VIKI and Amazon Prime.

Here is everything about Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 8, including the date, time, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

Lies Hidden in My Garden episode 8 will air on ENA Tuesday at 10 pm KST. The viewers in Korea can watch it on TV, and International fans can watch the drama on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Lies Hidden in My Garden Episode 8:

Australia - 11.00 pm

Japan - 10.00 pm

The Philippines - 9.00 pm

Malaysia - 9.00 pm

Indonesia - 8.00 pm

Thailand - 8.00 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3.00 pm

Britain - 2.00 pm

New Zealand - 1.00 am

The US - 6.00 am

Mexico - 9.00 am

Brazil - 10.00 am

Spoilers

Lies Hidden in My Garden is coming to an end with episode 8. The shocking cliffhanger of episode 7 has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The viewers are curious if Joo Ran and Sang Eun will get their happy ending in the finale. The followers of this mini-series will have to watch the last episode to know what lies ahead for the two women.

Ahead of the finale, the cast and crew thanked the viewers and shared their close comments. Actress Kim Tae Hee, who played Joo Ran in the mini-series, said she had fun during the filming process and was happy on the set. She thanked the viewers for their love and support.

"The time that I was able to act as Joo Ran along with Lies Hidden in My Garden actors and staff was such a fun time that I'm very grateful about. I felt blue for quite a long time after the filming ended because I missed Joo Ran. But I could reminisce the filming set I missed dearly through the broadcast. So I was happy. I appreciate the love and support the viewers have shown to Lies Hidden in My Garden. I sincerely thank all the fans who have sympathized with and supported Joo Ran," the actress said.

'Fell in Love with Sang Eun'

The Glory actress Lim Ji Yeon, who appeared on screens as Sang Eun, said she fell in love with Sang Eun after reading the original novel and the script. The actress said she lived as Sang Eun and loved her dearly. Lim Ji Yeon thanked the cast and crew for allowing her to learn and grow. The actress promised the viewers that she would become a better actress.

"I fell in love with the character Sang Eun after reading the original novel and the script. During the time I lived as Sang Eun, I loved her dearly, loved this drama, and I was happy. I would also like to thank everyone who worked with me in Lies Hidden in My Garden and allowed me to learn and grow. Thank you [to viewers] for loving Lies Hidden in My Garden. I will become a better actor," the actress shared.

'A Delightful Project'

Actor Kim Sung Oh, who played the main culprit Jae Ho in the mini-series, described it as a delightful project. He said the drama was entertaining though the genre was dark. The actor thanked the viewers for watching the mini-series until the end.

"First of all, I am grateful that viewers think the drama's entertaining even though the genre is dark. I watched every episode along with the viewers. As a viewer, I think it was an entertaining drama, and as one of the cast, I think it is a delightful project. Thank you for watching Lies Hidden in My Garden until the end and regarding it favorably," the actor said.

Choi Jae Rim, who played Yoon Beom, said he would never forget this project because it was his first villainous role. He thanked his co-stars and the viewers for their never-ending support.

"I do not think I will ever forget Lies Hidden in My Garden, the drama that allowed me to experience my first villain role in the media. Unlike the story of the drama, I only remember non-stop laughing throughout the filming. I want to express my great appreciation to all the staff and actors who have worked together [with me] in this drama. I also want to thank the viewers who enjoyed watching and supporting the drama. I love you," the actor commented.