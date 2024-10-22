Liam Payne's Toxicology Report Shows He Had Traces of 'Pink Cocaine' in System as Argentine Police Hunt Drug Dealer Who Supplied Him in Dove Soap Box

Liam Payne had traces of a combination drugs in his system, including 'pink cocaine,' when he tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony, according to reports in Argentina. The former One Direction singer, 31, died unexpectedly last Wednesday after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentine police and prosecutors are investigating the incident as an "inconclusive death" while they search for the drug dealer who supplied the One Direction star that night. In a new update on Monday, preliminary toxicology results from Payne's remains revealed traces of cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack cocaine, and "pink cocaine," a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA.

Combination of Drugs Found in System

Further tests are being conducted on the white powder, chemical crystals, and prescription medications found in his suite at the boutique hotel. Meanwhile, the post-mortem results confirmed that the singer died instantly from multiple injuries after falling 45 feet from the third floor.

According to news reports, an improvised aluminum pipe, often used for smoking crack cocaine, was also found in his hotel room.

The Argentine news site Infobae reported: "A forensic examination of Liam's body determined the presence of cocaine. A test carried out by the [Buenos Aires] City Police on the substance found on Liam's room table have not confirmed the white powder as cocaine.

"A second test is to follow to determine the nature of the drug."

A Lot Still Unclear

A report by news network ABC added: "A partial autopsy found that the former One Direction singer, who died at 31, had multiple substances in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16th.

"Those substances included 'pink cocaine' - a recreational drug that typically is a mix of several drugs including methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and others – as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

"An improvised aluminium pipe to ingest drugs was also found in his hotel room."

As police continue their search for the drug dealer who supplied Payne, Daily Mail reported that two hotel staff members are under investigation for providing him with hard drugs in the days before his death.

A cleaner and another employee allegedly hid the drugs inside a Dove Soap box, which detectives later discovered in Payne's room after the incident.

According to Argentine judicial sources, Payne's body will not be released to his father, Geoff Payne, until all examinations are completed.

Payne Sr. is expected to stay in Buenos Aires until he can return his son's body personally.

A funeral is expected to be held in Britain in November.