Liam Payne Death Investigation Intensifies, 3 Charged, Including a Hotel Employee and a Dealer, as Argentina Police Raid Hotel Again

The investigation into the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne has escalated as Argentine police conducted a second raid at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony on October 16. Authorities are now focusing on three individuals who have been arrested in connection with the singer's untimely demise. The arrests, which include hotel employees and a close associate of Payne, are part of a broader effort to uncover more details surrounding his death.

The raid on November 5 was captured in a video, showing police leaving the hotel with a red bag, a cardboard box, and other loose items. Authorities are delving deeper into the events leading up to Payne's fatal fall, with particular attention on two hotel employees who had direct contact with him before the incident, as well as a friend of the singer. Law enforcement sources confirmed that the raid involved searching the workers' lockers and reviewing security footage from the hotel, which has been central to piecing together the timeline of Payne's final days.

The investigation has revealed a new lead in the case: a "friend" of Payne who was in frequent communication with him through text messages before his death. However, this individual was not located during the recent raid. Authorities are looking into the possibility that this person could play a key role in understanding the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Liam Payne had been staying at the hotel with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but after her departure, Payne's behavior reportedly became erratic. Hotel staff reported that Payne appeared intoxicated and under the influence of drugs, leading to a 911 call. An autopsy showed that Payne had fallen while "semi-conscious or unconscious" and sustained multiple traumatic injuries, including a cranial fracture. A toxicology report confirmed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

As the investigation continues, Argentine authorities have arrested three individuals in connection with the singer's death. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office of Argentina confirmed the charges in a statement released on Thursday. The suspects face charges of "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supply and facilitation of narcotics."

One of the arrested individuals is a hotel employee who allegedly supplied Payne with cocaine during his stay at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Another suspect is a narcotics supplier with a known history of drug dealing. The third arrested individual is a person who was in close contact with Payne during his time in Buenos Aires. Authorities have charged them with facilitating drug use, with some reports indicating that this individual accompanied Payne on a daily basis during his stay.

In addition to these arrests, the police have conducted nine raids and reviewed over 800 hours of surveillance footage to build a clearer picture of Payne's last moments. Investigators have also examined Payne's cell phone, including texts, calls, and social media messages, to track his communications. Officers from the cybercrime unit have extracted data from hotel staff and other witnesses to corroborate statements and further understand the events leading to Payne's fall.

Prosecutors have suggested that Payne's death may not have been intentional, citing his unconscious or semi-conscious state at the time of the fall. Although the investigation remains open, the charges against the three suspects signal a growing effort to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

Liam Payne's funeral is set to take place in his hometown of Wolverhampton, UK, this Friday, where family, friends, and fans will gather to mourn the loss of the beloved singer. Fans around the world continue to honor Payne's legacy, while authorities remain committed to uncovering the full story behind his sudden death.

The posthumous release of Payne's song Do No Wrong was delayed following public backlash. The decision was made to allow his family privacy during their mourning, with plans to donate the song's proceeds to a charity of the family's choice once it is released.