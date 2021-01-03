At the upcoming virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 conference, among several transparent OLED demos, the one creating a buzz is the "paper-thin" 48-inch 4K 'Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display' by LG Display. This ground-breaking display will be capable of switching between a flat screen and a curved screen and it can bend to a curved screen with a radius up to 1,000mm radius, claimed the company.

In addition to that this display will deliver a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge with a response time of 0.1 milliseconds and up to 120Hz, which clearly makes it first of its kind. LG Display has also made it clear that it's essentially a gaming product, however, the bendable technology may become useful in various other aspects of life as well. One can use the flat screen to enjoy videos on it and then with just one press of a button it will be able to become a curved screen.

The Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, which was first introduced at the CES 2017, has been used to this new display to deliver audio for the very first time by the company following various upgrades. The technology will also have a 0.6mm-thick film exciter underneath, which is capable of turning the entire OLED panel into a speaker. This makes the entire panel into a slimmer monitor. Since the audio will come directly from the screen, it would definitely be a striking yet unique experience for gaming and video enthusiasts.

The Korean tech giant is offering a 55-inch transparent OLED display for this immersive experience. It rises from its frame to show content in different screen ratios without effecting the image quality in either of the screen ratios whatsoever, claims the company.

This display monitor reportedly supports a variable range of refresh rate that would go from 40Hz to 120Hz, which is the minimum one could expect from a gaming monitor these days. Although other displays of the same category are already capable of offering 240Hz or even 360Hz; however, there have been complaints of lack of transformation capability.

Reportedly the firm is hopeful that this new 'Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display will most definitely prove to be a game changer in existing display paradigm. This new technology of transparent OLED shall prove to be more beneficial and user friendly for daily users in stores, shopping malls and architectural interiors. It can also come handy in autonomous vehicles, subway trains, aircraft etc.