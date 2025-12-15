Lewisville Police Officer Arrested on Child Sex Crimes After Getting Caught Engaging in Sexual Acts with a 16-Year-Old in Public

An off-duty Lewisville police officer was arrested on Friday morning in Heath on a charge of sexual assault of a child, authorities said.

Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins said 32-year-old Zacur Vargas, was off duty, out of uniform and not performing any police-related duties at the time of the incident.

"These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning," Rollins said in a statement. "As the facts are established, we will respond decisively in a manner that reflects our responsibility to the community."

According to the Heath Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity around 6 a.m. on Dec. 12. When officers arrived, they found Vargas and a 16-year-old engaged in sexual activity in a public place. Vargas was taken into custody and booked into the Rockwall County Jail, where he was formally charged.

Vargas has worked for the Lewisville Police Department since May 2025 and is assigned to the Patrol Division. The criminal investigation is being handled by Heath public safety officials and Rockwall County authorities. Lewisville police opened an internal affairs investigation immediately after the arrest, and Vargas was placed on administrative leave.

This is not the first time a Lewisville Police Department has been arrested for sexual assault. Last December, 32-year-old officer Filemon Perez was charged after police say he "reportedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a citizen" while on duty. Perez later resigned after he was told he would be terminated for violating City Administrative Directives, as reported by NBC DFW.