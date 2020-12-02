Actress Letoya Makhene and businesswoman Lebohang Keswa have made their followers on social media raise their eyebrows with their steamy photos. The Lesbian couple has posted a couple of intimate pictures on Instagram, thereby setting tongues wagging on the platform.

If it was not enough, Lebohang Keswa made a naughty comment on one of her pictures and wrote, "I'm on my way home and coming straight to the bedroom. I hope you are wearing that sexy little number. I love you. [sic]"

However, a section of netizens did not respond positively as they tried to mock the couple over their sexual orientation.

The couple has been subject to a lot of trolling after they made their relationship public. However, the South African actress has made it clear that Keswa's arrival in her life has come as a blessing.

They got engaged in October and Lobola negotiations are on. Lebohang Keswa has also shared about getting approval from one of her eldest uncles. Sharing how she explained to her uncle about the same-sex relationship, she wrote the below:

This is my uncle and he's one of two remaining eldest uncles we have in the family. On this day I had asked him for a meeting and told him I want to get married. I have never been this interrogated in my life. My uncle is a retired Teacher and one of the sharpest men I know. Just imagine me trying to explain to him that I want to marry another Woman‍♀️. He learnt a lot about sexuality and my choices in life. He said he's only ever seen these things on TV but now it was very close to home and he embraces it. He's a very loving and understanding man, so the meeting went very well❤️

#MakotiIsComingHome #makotivibes

Although the same-sex wedding is legal, society still has some reservation to accept homosexuality.