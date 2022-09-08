Leonard Glenn Francis: Contractor Who Bribed US Navy Officers With Wild Sex Parties And Booze Flees House Arrest

A contractor, who bribed US Navy officers with wild sex parties, has vanished from house arrest. Leonard Glenn Francis, who is also known as Fat Leonard, was due to be sentenced within weeks.

Reports claimed that he received classified military information and multiple defense contracts in return for wild sex parties he hosted for Navy bigwigs.

But, with an expected 25 years in prison awaiting him for masterminding the Navy's largest-ever corruption scandal, Francis has escaped house arrest, which he has been subject to since 2018, according to Daily Star.

On Sunday morning, police didn't find Francis in his home in San Diego. He was arrested in 2013 for giving navy officers expensive food, wild sex parties, rare cognac, and others in exchange for contracts.

Two years later he pleaded guilty to bribing navy officials as part of a massive fraud and bribery scheme involving his ship-servicing company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, in Singapore, according to Sky News.

Claims have also been made that he used to redirect military vessels to ports as those were lucrative for his company. Reports also claimed that the contractor overcharged the US military by more than $35m for services.

