While most of the laptop makers are stomping at the specification race, Lenovo announces a notebook focusing at utility multitasking capabilities. Besides being a full-fledged laptop, the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus doubles as an eBook/PDF reader and a pen tablet to draw illustrations using the bundled stylus.

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD display inside the laptop and 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover. The additional e-ink display would let the users read books, take notes and create illustrations diagrams when the lid is closed.

Laptop will come with a Lenovo Precision Pen

For professional-level drawing, the laptop would come with a Lenovo Precision Pen. The display could also let its user control VoIP calls quickly with Skype hotkeys and experience better audio clarity with Harman speakers and Skype-certified microphones.

For security reasons, the ThinkBook Plus comes to a fingerprint reader conveniently integrated into the power button, a camera shutter and dTPM 2.0 for enhanced hardware security.

ThinkBook Plus packs an Intel 10th-gen Core i7

Under the hood, the ThinkBook Plus packs an Intel 10th-gen Core i7 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB m.2 PCIe SSD with 16GB of Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage and Intel UHD Graphics. The RAM and storage of the laptop can be upgraded, but Lenovo hasn't mentioned the prices for that yet.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $1199, while the ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $39.99. Lenovo would also launch a ThinkBook Plus Sleeve in the market in April 2020, with a starting price of $44.99.

At CES 2020, Lenovo has also launched a few other laptops eyeing different customer segments. The range of laptop includes a gorgeous-looking foldable PC ThinkPad X1 Fold, an ultra-portable 2-in-1 5G laptop Yoga 5G and a detachable Chromebook called IdeaPad Duet.