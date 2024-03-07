Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Teams and How and Where to Watch the Matches Online

Seven teams will compete for the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2024 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, beginning on March 8, showcasing some of cricket's greatest rivalries and memorable matchups. The tournament, spanning 12 days until March 19, promises a rich dose of nostalgia as former top cricket stars engage in thrilling clashes against each other.

The 10-day event will include 22 matches, all broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the Legends Cricket Trophy will be available on Hotstar. Here's all you need to know about this season's Legends Cricket Trophy.

New Format, New Rules

The Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of cricketing legends, including Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh, ensuring an electrifying competition. The unique format involves teams fielding five bowlers, each with a three-over stint to showcase their skills, adding an element of intensity to the matchups.

Adding a strategic twist, one bowler is required to step up and deliver four overs by the 60th ball, a decision influenced by performances and tactics.

Adding to the excitement are the Power Play rules, adding an extra layer of thrill to the matches. The bowling Power Play spans balls 1 to 24, while the batting Power Play can be taken after the 60th ball.

Also, Strategic Time-Outs offer teams strategic breaks, scheduled at the end of the 48th ball, with the option for an early timeout if a wicket falls between the 42nd and 48th ball.

Star Players

Each of the seven teams boasts an impressive line-up of retired cricketing legends. From the Candy Samp Army led by Aaron Finch to the Rajasthan Kings captained by Robin Uthappa, the tournament is poised to deliver iconic match-ups and intense rivalries.

Expectations are high from players such as Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, and Harbhajan Singh, who are expected to showcase their skills in this innovative format.

Teams

New York Superstar Strikers: Yuvraj Singh (c), Dan Christian, Isuru Udana, Chadwick Walton, Jerome Taylor, Alviro Petersen, Ricardo Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Kapugedera, Rahul Sharma, Lahiru Thirimanne.

Delhi Devils: Suresh Raina (c), Shahid Afridi, Jacob Oram, Ambati Rayudu, Sohail Tanvir, Matt Prior, Anureet Singh, Praveen Gupta, Saman Jayantha, Ishan Malhotra, Pravin Tambe, Iqbal Abdullah, Nagendra.

Punjab Royals: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Martin Guptill, Naman Ojha, Miguel Cummins, Dilshan Munaweera, Abdul Razzaq, Monty Panesar, Asad Shafiq, Javon Searles, Phil Mustard, Neil Broom, Siddharth Trivedi, Upul Indrasiri.

Colombo Lions: Chris Gayle (c), Ross Taylor, Ben Dunk, Darren Bravo, Jessy Ryder, Asghar Afghan, Nowruz Mangal, Yasir Shah, Zulfiqar Babar, Dawlat Zadran, Robert Frylinck, Mohammad Irfan, Khalid Usman, Khawar Ali.

Dubai Giants: Harbhajan Singh (c), Shaun Marsh, Richard Levi, Solomon Mire, Thisara Perera, Jonathan Carter, Samuel Badree, Suranga Lakmal, Sachith Pathirana, Denesh Ramdin, Fidel Edwards, Gurkeerat Mann, Vernon Philander, Saurabh Tiwari, Ben Laughlin.

Rajasthan Kings: Robin Uthappa (c), Lendl Simmons, Imran Tahir, Angelo Perera, S Sreesanth, Ashley Nurse, Hamilton Masakadza, Pinnaduwage Chaturanga De Silva, Parvinder Awana, Peter Trego, Pawan Negi, Hamid Hasan, Bipul Sharma, Rajesh Bishnoi.

Candy Samp Army: Aaron Finch (c), Stuart Binny, Joe Burns, Upul Tharanga, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jonathan Wells, Kevin O'Brian, Tino Best, Christopher Mpofu, Liam Plunkett.

WHEN AND WHERE

Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka will be the venue of all the matches of LCT 2024. The matches will start at 7:30 AM (ET)/1:30 PM (GMT) /7:00 PM (IST).

On days there are two matches, the first match will start at 4:30 AM / 10:30 AM (GMT) /4:00 PM (IST)

HOW TO WATCH

Star Sports Network will broadcast all the matches of LCT 2024.

HOW TO LIVESTREAM

Live streaming of the Legends Cricket Trophy will be available on Hotstar.