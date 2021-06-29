Lee Se Young to Tie The Knot to Japanese Boyfriend Next Year

Comedian Lee Sae Young, who is dating a Japanese boyfriend, has spoken about her marriage plans. She opened up on her wedding on the latest episode of MBC Every1 variety program 'South Korean Foreigners'.

Marriage Delayed Due to Covid-19

There have been rumours of her marriage for some time now and when the topic of her marriage surfaced, she stated that it was delayed due to Covid-19. "To be honest, talks of marriage came up last year. But because of covid-19, we pushed it back to next year. We plan to have a small wedding with only a few family and friends," Lee Sae Young is quoted as saying by the website.

The special episode, which is titled 'the geniuses of transformation', will be aired on Thursday, 30 June at 8.30 pm KST.

Apps Makes Communication Easy

Last year on MBC Every1's Video Star, she has been dating her Japanese boyfriend for over two years. Despite language issues, their relationship has grown with time. She had also revealed about taking the help of translation apps to make their communication easy.

"When I have arguments with my boyfriend, he seems to pretend he can't understand Korean," she had said then.

They have been running a YouTube channel (YPTV) for quite some time and it has gained good popularity. The channel's revenue has also increased manifold after they started appearing together on the episodes.

However, the couple was forced to stay away from each other during the lockdown. "I talked on a video call even during self-quarantine, but I was in the same country and couldn't meet me, which was more painful than I had been in Japan for eight months," her boyfriend had said in a post.

She is known for comedy shows like SNL Korea and Comedy Big League.